MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after buying an additional 119,144 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,306,000 after buying an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.70 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

