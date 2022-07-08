MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 576,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,316,000. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF comprises about 7.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IGE. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $762,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.05. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

