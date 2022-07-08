MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 49,633 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,732,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 122,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $152.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

