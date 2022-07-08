MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 68,023 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,023 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises 4.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.25% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,588 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $117.12 on Friday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.74 and a 52 week high of $154.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.43.

