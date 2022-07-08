MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.9% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000.

SPLV opened at $62.27 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.95.

