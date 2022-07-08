MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day moving average is $113.80. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $92.53 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). Garmin had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

