MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF accounts for 1.5% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned 2.14% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

FTXR opened at $26.00 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

