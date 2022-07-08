MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $428,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 612.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,355,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 270.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,349,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,629,183 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,971 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.81.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.14. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 10.51.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

