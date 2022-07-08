MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354,623 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33,200.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,740,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,151 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,342,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 924,538 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $22.73.

