MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

