MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in KLA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.58 and a 200-day moving average of $357.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price objective on KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

