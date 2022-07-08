MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,380 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises about 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

BATS IYJ opened at $90.02 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.