Mint Club (MINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $573,595.00

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market cap of $4.16 million and $573,595.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

