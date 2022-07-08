Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $7.92 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00113597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00546503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

