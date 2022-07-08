Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Shares Gap Down to $22.81

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.81, but opened at $21.72. Mirum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.54, with a volume of 497 shares changing hands.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.61.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $962,334.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,540,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,520,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $78,543,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,666,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,690,000 after purchasing an additional 127,394 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $21,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $16,405,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

