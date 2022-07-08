Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 37,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,658,601. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.93. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.83.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

