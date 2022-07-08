Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Grows Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.2% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Southern by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,407. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

