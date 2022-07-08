Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,017 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.81. 34,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,339,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.86. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $169.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

