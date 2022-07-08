Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $298,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Snap by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 over the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 501,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,710,000. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.