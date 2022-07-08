Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Invests $298,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Snap by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 over the last three months.
Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 501,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,710,000. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
