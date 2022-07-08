Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 260 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.95. 2,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

