Mizuho Lowers Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $9.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

PGRE opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.77 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Paramount Group ( NYSE:PGRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Paramount Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

