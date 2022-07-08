Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 286760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.
Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)
