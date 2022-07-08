Monarch Mining (TSE:GBAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Monarch Mining Co. (TSE:GBAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 286760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.60.

Get Monarch Mining alerts:

Monarch Mining Company Profile (TSE:GBAR)

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.