MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 489 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

