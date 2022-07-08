MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 489 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $315.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.67. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.91.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.82.
MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

