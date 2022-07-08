Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.72 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 1,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 266,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

GLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.44.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLUE. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 241.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 93,412 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $523,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

