Monument Mining (CVE:MMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Monument Mining Limited (CVE:MMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 130000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.43 price target on shares of Monument Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$26.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

Monument Mining ( CVE:MMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Monument Mining Limited will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Monument Mining Company Profile

Monument Mining Limited operates as a gold producer and mining asset developer in Canada, Australia, and Malaysia. It primarily focuses on the gold deposits; and explores for copper and iron deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Selinsing gold mine, including the Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land, Peranggih, and Famehub projects that are located in Pahang State within the Central Gold Belt of Western Malaysia; and the Murchison gold project portfolio comprising the Burnakura, Tuckanarra, and Gabanintha projects, which are located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

