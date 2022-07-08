More Acquisitions (LON:TMOR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.90

More Acquisitions Plc (LON:TMOR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 1039731 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.95 ($0.01).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.06.

Get More Acquisitions alerts:

In other news, insider Roderick McIllree acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,109.47).

More Acquisitions Plc operates as a special purpose acquisition company. It focuses on acquiring of a target company or business in the energy transition sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for More Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for More Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.