Morgan Stanley Boosts Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target to $174.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.67.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $469.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 117,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

