Morgan Stanley Cuts DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Price Target to GBX 7,400

DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 7,855 ($95.12) to GBX 7,400 ($89.61) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,000 ($84.77) to GBX 7,500 ($90.82) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCCPF remained flat at $$66.86 during trading hours on Friday. DCC has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.