MovieBloc One Day Trading Volume Hits $17.10 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $41.97 million and approximately $17.10 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

