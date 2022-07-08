MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Cut to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens to $100.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $74.49 on Monday. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $92.04. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.66%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,391 shares of company stock worth $1,258,865. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.