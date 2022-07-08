Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $53.66 on Monday. Mueller Industries has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 43.71%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

