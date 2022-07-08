MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $20.71 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.31 million, a P/E ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $190.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

