Namecoin Trading 5.6% Higher This Week (NMC)

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00005477 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $17.47 million and $6,921.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,645.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.47 or 0.00505750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00260671 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

