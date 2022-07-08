Navcoin (NAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $185,858.00

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000665 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and $185,858.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000783 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001952 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000259 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00011972 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,854,392 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

