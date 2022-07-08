Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.48

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.48 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 7200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

NMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

