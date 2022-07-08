NEAR Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $249.86 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $249.86 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.76 or 0.00017014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00256555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00043207 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,159,160 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

