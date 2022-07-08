Needham & Company LLC Cuts ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target to $9.00

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.85.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.88.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

