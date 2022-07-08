NestEGG Coin Market Capitalization Tops $24,014.14 (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One NestEGG Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. NestEGG Coin has a total market cap of $24,014.14 and $16.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00137597 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000868 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com . NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

