Nestree (EGG) Trading 9.6% Lower This Week

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Nestree has a market cap of $31.60 million and $1.81 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,712.64 or 0.99744838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00041717 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023572 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

