Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) PT Lowered to C$0.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Nevada Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NCU stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.59. The company has a market cap of C$94.18 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. Nevada Copper has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$2.15.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Nevada Copper will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

