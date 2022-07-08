New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) were up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 133,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 226,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
New Age Metals Company Profile (CVE:NAM)
