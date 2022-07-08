New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading Up 18.2%

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Rating) were up 18.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 133,712 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 226,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

