Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,741 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 469,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 369,083 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 140,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,483. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 406,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,313,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies (Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.