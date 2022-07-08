Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

MRVL stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 135,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,661,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRVL. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.62.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $318,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,116.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,165 shares of company stock worth $8,316,271. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.