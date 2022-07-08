Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.42.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $37.88. 584,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,072,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

