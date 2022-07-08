Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $555,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.48. 684,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,510,734. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

