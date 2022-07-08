Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

PYPL traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.07. 263,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,914,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.71. The company has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

