Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,333 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Roku accounts for approximately 0.7% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $3.64 on Friday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 119,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,522,171. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.63 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.20.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $182,803.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

