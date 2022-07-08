Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 293 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.86. 140,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,372,845. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.35.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

