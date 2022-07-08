Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 124 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,352,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,143 shares of company stock worth $15,035,291. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.28.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,880,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.16 and its 200-day moving average is $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

