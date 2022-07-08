Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,270,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,987,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 608,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 456,075 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,201,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,652,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,909,000 after acquiring an additional 295,135 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $52.01. 24,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.